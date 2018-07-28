‘My Hero Academia’ Artwork Shares Eye-Raising Look At Young All Might

The trailer and promos for My Hero Academia: The Movie – Two Heroes has opened fans’ eyes, so to speak, when it comes to All Might.

A younger version of All Might features prominently in the sneak peeks we’ve gotten at the upcoming anime movie. If the Symbol of Peace looks a little brighter in the flashback footage, your eyes are not deceiving you — for the first time, he has been animated with his eyes wide open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have not failed to notice the change online, though the reactions have been mixed. Many are overjoyed to see All Might looking bright and shining from head to toe. The shadowy eyes he has always been depicted with are somewhat nefarious, and many have been dying to see what he would look like with his face fully lit.

Beyond that, the prospect of a young All Might is exciting for the series. The most famous hero in Kohei Horikoshi’s fictional world is mired in mystery. Even his real name — Toshinori Yagi — is not revealed until well into the series, and his background is confusing as well. During his battle with All for One, the villain confirms that All Might comes from the U.S. by referring to him as an American, but other than that his history is confusing.

Beyond the drastic change in his eyes, the younger All Might also appears to be somewhat more realistically proportioned. While he is still extremely muscular, he looks more like a real human being and less like an overblown juggernaut.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD.

The trailer also shows All Might with a young brown-haired man who he appears to be cooperating with. All Might lands nimbly on the hood of his car, and the two strike hero poses together as well. Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters got to see an early screening of the movie, and confirmed that this young man is named Dave, a friend of All Might’s.

Dave and All Might have gotten quite a bit of adoration from My Hero Academia fans already, though the movie is not out yet.

“Wow, Young All Might and Young David from the BNHA movie as Hero’s Battle cards,” one fan tweeted. “Dayummmm.”

Wow, Young All Might and Young David from the BNHA movie as Hero’s Battle cards…dayummmm 👀 pic.twitter.com/YCp7NfnNUM — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 17, 2018



“I know I’m going to cry watching this movie with young All Might in it,” added another, “LOOK AT HIMMMMM.”

I know I’m going to cry watching this movie with young All Might in it LOOK AT HIMMMMM ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWDmWhmIqC — naye🌻 (@cerealitomagico) July 23, 2018



My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes screened first at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, though thankfully there have not been too many spoilers so far. The movie premieres in earnest on Aug. 3 in Japan. The English dubbed version is expected to reach the U.S. on Sep. 25, though screening locations are limited. Check the official website for a showing near you.