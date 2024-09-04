My Hero Academia: You're Next Rating Revealed

My Hero Academia will be hitting theaters in the United States with a new movie later this Fall, and the rating has been revealed for My Hero Academia: You're Next ahead of its debut. My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth major feature film in the long running anime franchise for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and it will help to fill in the gaps between Seasons 6 and 7 of the TV anime. This new film will feature a brand new villain who resembles All Might, and thus Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes will need to scramble to deal with this new threat before it's too late.

As My Hero Academia: You're Next prepares to hit theaters in the United States and Canada this October, the English subtitled release has been rated PG-13 for "violence and bloody images." Which means that fans will be treated to quite the huge fight when the movie makes its way to our shores. It's already been doing big numbers in Japan since it released earlier this Summer, and thankfully it's not going to be too much longer before we'll get to see what the new film has to offer.

(Photo: Poster for My Hero Academia: You're Next - TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: You're Next Release Date

My Hero Academia: You're Next is now screening in theaters across Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in English subtitled and dubbed audio beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno. First additions to the English dub cast include Chris Sabat as Dark Might, Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Giulio Gandini, and Kayli Millis as Anna Scervino.

TOHO Animation teases what to expect from the upcoming film as such, "'Next, it's your turn!' In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?"