My Hero Academia: You’re Next Drops New English Trailer

My Hero Academia has a new film under thumb, and soon, the movie will make its way to U.S. theaters. The team at Toho International is bringing My Hero Academia: You’re Next to stateside fans, and all eyes are on its premiere. The movie will make its debut in October, and now, we have been given a new English trailer to celebrate the big launch.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia: You’re Next looks nothing short of epic. The movie, which stands as the franchise’s fourth, will follow Deku and his friends during a tense time. We will meet up with Izuku as he searches for Shigaraki and All For One in the wake of their prison escape. With war around the corner, Deku and Class 1-A have a lot riding on their mission, so things will get wild when they run into a mysterious new villain called Dark Might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MHAYOURENEXT/status/1826653462735520035?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And yes, you did read that right. Dark Might is the villain behind this new movie. All Might is about to have his image challenged, and it will fall to Deku to protect the legacy his mentor built.

Released on October 11 stateside, My Hero Academia: You’re Next promises to take fans on a wild adventure. Toho International will be bringing the movie’s sub and dub to theaters, so fans can plan their screening accordingly. As for the TV anime, My Hero Academia is easy to find nowadays. The show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you make of this latest My Hero Academia trailer? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!