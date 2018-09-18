‘My Neighbor Totoro’ 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Now Available to Pre-Order

Studio Ghibli and GKIDS have announced that Hayao Miyazaki’s anime masterpiece My Neighbor Totoro is getting a 30th anniversary Blu-ray release, and it looks like it might be be worth picking up for die-hard fans.

According to High-Def Digest, the limited edition set will feature a hard slipcase, a 40-page book, a Blu-ray of the film with “hours” of special features and, for the first time in North America, a CD of the film’s soundtrack.

The book will include new essays from the New York Times’ film critic A.O. Scott and film writer Lauren Wilford, as well as art and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki. Special features can be found below, though we’re not sure if it is just a sample or a complete list. Much of it has been made available previously:

Behind the Microphone

Creating My Neighbor Totoro

Creating the Characters

The Totoro Experience

Producer’s Perspective: Creating Ghibli

The Locations of Totoro

Scoring Miyazaki

Currently, you can pre-order the My Neighbor Totoro 30th anniversary Blu-ray set on Amazon for $49.97. That price will most certainly be slashed heavily between now and the release date (the set is expected to arrive on December 11th), but it’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

That said, it might be a good idea to reserve one now since it’s a limited edition. Additional details on the set should be made available in the coming months, so if there’s something you don’t like you can easily cancel the pre-order. If you don’t already own My Neighbor Totoro, you can always fall back on the standard Blu-ray, which is only $15.96 on Amazon right now.

