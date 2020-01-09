One Studio Ghibli Fan Made an Actual Catbus

Of all the bizarre and breath taking characters that were created by Hayao Miyazaki and the creative minds at Studio Ghibli, perhaps none are as striking as the strange amalgam from My Neighbor Totoro: The Catbus. What is seemingly a fusion between a giant feline and a bus, the protagonists of Totoro will ride around within the disturbing creature in order to discover one another and take them where they need to go. With this idiosyncratic creation still sitting in the minds of the fans of Studio Ghibli, one fan has decided to take the next logical step and transform their vehicle into the striking monstrosity!

Reddit User Inu_Yasha shared a picture of the vehicle that is styled after the My Neighbor Totoro creation which assists in helping the daughters of the human family explore the magical world around them and generally gives us a sense of unease as we watch the classic Studio Ghibli picture:

Studio Ghibli won’t just be entering into the real world thanks to fan works, rather, the legendary animation studio is already in the process of creating an amusement park that will recreate the locales and characters of such works as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and several other of their biggest works to date. Though the opening of the theme park is still a few years away, rest assured, that if it retains the same quality as the movies that it’s based on, it will be a sight to behold!

The official description of My Neighbor Totoro reads as such:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.”