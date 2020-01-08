Check Out Hayao Miyazaki’s Concept Art for My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro is one of Studio Ghibli’s most recognizable movies, following a family moving to the countryside in order to be close to their sick mother, bed ridden in a hospital. While living in the new locale, the daughters of the family come into contact with magical creatures that have an intense connection with the environment, specifically the large cat like creature they dubbed “Totoro”. Now, Hayao Miyazaki’s original sketches and concept art for the classic anime film has resurfaced, giving us a look at the first imaginings of the fantastical beasts.

Twitter User 41Strange shared the four images that were drawn by Hayao Miyazaki, giving us an inside look into the origins of Totoro, the Cat Bus, and the other creatures that wander the world in My Neighbor Totoro since appearing as a feature length film back in 1988:

Hayao Miyazaki's concept art for My Neighbor Totoro pic.twitter.com/sGRUbm49Sz — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 5, 2020

Studio Ghibli will be attempting to recreate the magical world of Totoro via an upcoming amusement park located in Japan, also bringing to life such properties as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and other properties from the legendary animation studio! The theme park itself is still a few years away, but it’s clear that they’re looking to put the same level of care into creating the attractions as they do with the various films that are under their belts!

What do you think of the early designs of the magical creatures of My Neighbor Totoro? What other Studio Ghibli films would you like to see the early designs from? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Ghibli!

The official description of My Neighbor Totoro reads as such:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in early roles.”