My Oni Girl Trailer, Poster Released

My Oni Girl is a new anime movie from Studio Colorido, and Netflix has shared a new trailer and poster for the film ahead of its release! After finding success with the release of its first feature film, Studio Colorido had announced a special partnership with Netflix that would see the streaming service set up for full co-production on three new feature films. Drifting Home was the first effort released under this new partnership in 2022, and the next is coming later this Spring. This new original feature film, My Oni Girl, is setting up to be Studio Colorido's most unique experience yet.

My Oni Girl tells the story of a first year high school student named Hiiragi, who one day stumbles on a young oni girl who came to the human world in search of her mother. The two opposites then start a whole new adventure, and Netflix will be streaming the upcoming anime film on May 25th, the same day it starts hitting theaters in Japan. To get the first look at what to expect from this new film, you can check out the trailer for My Oni Girl in the video above, and poster for it below.

It's Hiiragi and Tsumugi against the world! My Oni Girl premieres May 24 on Netflix ✨ pic.twitter.com/64P7orbudY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 24, 2024

What Is My Oni Girl?

My Oni Girl will be streaming with Netflix on May 25th. Directed by Tomotaka Shibayama (who also wrote the screenplay alongside Yuko Kakihara) for Studio Colorido, Masafumi Yokota designed the characters alongside Sunao Chikaoka with Mina Kubota composing the music. The film stars Kensho Ono and Miyu Tomita as the film's leads, Hiiragi Yatsuse and Tsumugi respectively.

The voice cast also includes Shintaro Asanuma as Ryuji Takahashi, Aya Yamane as Mio Takahashi, Tomoko Shiota as Shimako Yamashita, Shiro Saito as Naoya Yamashita, Mio Tanaka as Mikio Yatsuse, Satsuki Yukino as Mikuri Yatsuse, Shouzou Sasaki as Yoichi Tanimoto, Noriko Hidaka as Shion, Satoshi Mikami as Izuru, Hisako Kyouda as Gozen, and Mitsuho Kambe as Kaede Yatsuse.

As for what to expect from the story, Netflix teases My Oni Girl as such, "Yearning to get along with others and not be disliked, first-year high school student Hiiragi finds himself unable to say no whenever someone requests something of him. One summer day, while unsuccessfully carrying out yet another request, he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi, who has come to the human world to search for her mother. She does whatever she pleases and is the complete opposite of Hiiragi. Studio Colorido presents this fantasy tale of youth that unfolds over one wintery summer."