My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Teases Final Arc

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected will be releasing its final volume later this month in Japan, so some fans have been acutely aware that the end of the series has been near for the anime. But with the third season of the anime confirmed to be releasing next Spring, it was exciting to finally see more of the anime is finally on the way. Things are a bit more ominous with the latest announcement, however, as the third season revealed its official title of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End-.

With a title like that, one would think the end is near. And this unfortunately seems to be the case as the trailer emphasizes this with teases that the third season will be adapting the final arc of the series as well.

Ominous shots of the main trio of Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui are accompanied with the brief teases that the anime is heading toward its final arc with this season. Given that the first two seasons of the series ended on major cliffhangers, this might be good news. But it’s definitely bittersweet as a conclusive finale in the third season means that there will no longer be new content from this series at all.

With the final volume yet to be released in Japan, there currently is no telling just how it all will end and whether or not there is romance in the series’ future. But fans will find out soon enough, and long before the third season kicks in. Currently slated for a release in Spring 2020, the third season of the series will feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel.

Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer. The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”