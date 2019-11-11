My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals Poster, Release Window

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ended its second season on quite a major cliffhanger, and although the first season did too, the second season cliffhanger hit that much harder as the future of the anime was uncertain. Fans started to give up hope after no news of a third season arrived after the second wrapped in 2015, but after a long wait the third was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. But how long will we have to wait for it? After initially being slated for a vague 2020 release, the official website for the series confirmed the third season has tightened its release window to Spring 2020.

Accompanying the brand new trailer for the next season of the series, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU shared a gorgeous new poster for the third season featuring its main trio of Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui. You can check it out below!

The third season of the series has been officially titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End- and Kei Oikawa has been confirmed to be returning from the second season to direct for studio feel. Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer. The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The first two seasons of the anime are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”