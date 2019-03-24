‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Artist Gives Spider-Gwen an Anime Makeover

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became a huge success with fans and critics, and even took home one of the most coveted film awards soon after its release. It’s sense of style just struck a chord with anime fans especially, and has even made an impression on big creators and illustrators in the industry.

Illustrator for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU‘s manga adaptation, Io Naomichi, recently shared his take on Spider-Verse’s version of Spider-Gwen. You can check out her cool anime makeover below.

Naomichi’s take on Spider-Gwen is in like with many of the designs found in SNAFU as it features a slimmer, more petit version of the character. It arguably enters anime’s much sought after “moe” territory as Spider-Gwen gets a cutest anime look. The art still reflects much of Gwen’s personality, and anime fans probably would not balk should this design make its debut in an anime someday.

Sony is currently planning several TV series based off of the Spider-Man franchise, and fans would love to see Spider-Gwen get her own series. Not only that, anime fans especially would love to see a full anime take on the popular hero in any capacity. Now’s the perfect time to do so.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has netted multiple awards nominations and even took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review, and you can find the full review here.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”