Wait, What’s Wrong With MyAnimeList?

The anime fandom is on edge these days, and that unrest can be traced back to one popular website. For those in the know, a popular anime service known as MyAnimeList has been down for an extended period of time, and the unexpected ordeal isn’t sitting well with fans.

You know, mainly because no one knows what exactly is going on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ordeal dates back to last week when issues regarding MyAnimeList were noted on May 24. Fans reported they were unable to login to the network accounts, and many were told their profiles were locked. It was at that time the site shut off its API, making third-party apps such as the site’s mobile app inoperable.

At the time, the issue was not widespread, but things got worse on May 26 when users received an email from MyAnimeList. The message requested users to reset their passwords and warned anyone from duplicating their new password from another service. This note didn’t surprise too many as hundreds of social networking sites have been forced to update their policies and security settings as of late. The alterations have been done to comply with a GDPR stipulation mandating enhancing user privacy. However, it seems something must have gone wrong behind the scenes shortly after these password reset requests went live (via Forbes).

On May 28, fans learned that MyAnimeList was down, and the surprising move happened without any warning. The website’s original message simply said it was undergoing “extensive server maintenance for an undetermined amount of time” and an updated note has since been added.

“The current maintenance period is a result of discovering a point in our security system that merited looking into further for any potential issues. Thus far, we have not found anything significant, but in the best interest of our users, and in an overabundance of caution, the maintenance period will continue until we have concluded our review. Having said that, we hope to have this matter resolved quickly, and will keep you apprised of when the site will be back online via MAL’s official site and social media accounts. We regret any inconveniences caused, and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the page now reads.

Right now, there is no word on when MyAnimeList will be up and running once more. Not even the site’s moderators have been updated on a timeline, and parent company DeNA has remained mum on that subject as well.

day 3 without myanimelist: i have forgotten all the anime i watched as well as every review i ever read. i cant remember what im supposed to like and what im supposed to hate. i have to actually watch things before judging them. im watching sword art online. im enjoying it — HornyAnimeFacts (@djoats02) May 30, 2018

As expected, fans are growing antsy about the website’s down time, and they aren’t being shy with their mounting frustrations. With the site estimated to bring in more than 100 million users a month, MyAnimeList has become a premiere online forum for the anime fandom, and fans are itching to update their prized watch lists as is.

Are you starting to miss MyAnimeList? Or are you enjoying the break? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!