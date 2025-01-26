Nana Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Big Surprise for Shojo Fans

One of the most influential shojo manga of all time, Nana is an absolute must-read that showcases Ai Yazawa’s impeccable storytelling prowess, as well as her unique, stylized artwork. While the series has been on an indefinite hiatus, the community surrounding the franchise is just as devoted to the franchise as they were when it originally began serializing in 2000. With the 25th anniversary of the series right around the corner, it’s no surprise that shojo fans would be celebrating – but it seems as though the English publisher for Nana, Viz Media, understands how important the manga is to so many people.

As announced by Viz Media on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on January 24, 2025, Nana will be receiving a jumbo-sized 2-in-1 omnibus collection compiling the original manga in a brand-new way. While Viz hasn’t teased the cover art or “refreshed design” promised in the tweet, the official release window is set to be sometime during Fall 2025.

This isn’t the first time Viz Media has celebrated an influential manga with one of these “Viz Big” collections. Previously, the publisher has released oversized omnibuses of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Vagabond. The collections feature crisp, retouched artwork and higher quality paper that allow the special edition books to hold up better over time. While it’s no official continuation from Ai Yazawa, it’s still a great way for fans to show their love for the classic series.

Nana’s Realistic Character Drama Has Made It One of the Most Iconic Manga of All Time

While Nana‘s art style is enough to make it worth picking up, its story is what ultimately has led to its timeless status. The series follows two young women who share the name Nana – despite one going by her nickname, Hachi – who happen to meet each other on the same train with one-way tickets to Tokyo. They decide to become roommates, and even though they couldn’t be more different from one another, they end up building a seemingly unbreakable bond. While Hachi yearns to find true love, Nana is dealing with her complicated devotion to her ex, something that leads the two women to find family with one another.

Of course, Nana‘s themes run much deeper than romance, tackling issues related to the more toxic side of a relationship, and exploring everything from co-dependency to infidelity. Ai Yazawa’s writing allows for the manga to put its characters through difficult moments without it ever feeling forced. Instead, it feels as though Nana and Hachi are just living their adult lives, and learning from their mistakes as they go. It’s the unflinching realism behind everything that happens in Nana that makes it worth every manga reader’s time.

