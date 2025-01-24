Evangelion’s 30th Anniversary Kicks Off With a ’90s-Style Surprise

Neon Genesis Evangelion is kicking off its 30th anniversary year with the unveiling of new ’90s-inspired fashion. The clothing line is called the EVANGELION:95 brand, celebrating the year the original anime series aired in Japan. The clothes are designed by Tomohiro Kato and are meant to be based on casualwear popular in Japan and the trends from the ’90s. Kato has been a prominent creative director for the Evangelion brand since 2012, having cross-promoted the brand with other companies like G-Shock, Fila, and VanMoof. The EVANGELION:95 line includes t-shirts, jackets, sweaters, long-sleeve shirts, and socks featuring classic Evangelion imagery and logos.

Oricon has the full list of images for the apparel line, showing off the products with set photos of models wearing the apparel. It’s unknown if the EVANGELION:95 line will be sold outside of Japan. These high-profile cross-promotional materials sometimes make their way overseas with pop-up events or deals with other companies to sell their products, yet that’s not always the case. Other times, specific anime merchandise will stay stuck in its home country of Japan. Evangelion has a huge following in Western countries, with Studio Khara often promoting the brand in international markets with cross-promotions, so it wouldn’t be too shocking if the EVANGELION:95 clothesline makes its way to the States and other overseas markets.

Studio Khara

Evangelion Turns 30 in 2025, Ten Years After Third Impact

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a sci-fi mecha series that first launched in Japan in 1995. The series originally took place in the not-to-distant future of 2015, which has now been ten years since the series was supposed to take place. The show was a massive success in its home country of Japan, with fans latching onto its surreal imagery and themes of self-worth and depression. Thirty years after the show aired, the series continues to have a footprint in Japan. Evangelion still sells plenty of merchandise and cross-promotions with other brands. The series even had an attraction at Universal Studios Japan.

With the franchise hitting 30 in 2025, Studio Khara is giving the series its biggest marketing push in years. Evangelion has a new promotion with McDonalds, releasing new transforming toys for Kid Meals. Besides products and cross-promotions, there hasn’t been a major new Evangelion anime since the release of the final Rebuild of Evangelion film, 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, in 2021. The company behind the Rebuild films, Studio Khara, is currently preoccupied with producing the next Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The next Gundam series may be the closest to a new Evangelion show for the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

