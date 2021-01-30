NANA Anime License Nabbed by Sentai Filmworks with Last-Minute Save

✖

In a world where anime is dominated by the likes of One Piece, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and many other Shonen series, sometimes franchises can fall through the cracks, but luckily, the company known as Sentai Filmworks is aiming to save one of the most beloved anime series that might have fallen under many fans' radar with Nana. Exploring two young women who share the same name, but have drastically different life paths, the anime created by Madhouse Studio has long been a fan favorite to many anime audiences since originally debuting in 2006!

Like many other anime franchises, Nana wasn't just relegated to the world of anime but was also adapted into two live-action feature-length films, as the series seems made for a dramatic re-telling such as these. Though there hasn't been news about a potent remake or sequel for the series, this revival by Sentai Filmworks certainly couldn't hurt the chances of it happening!

Sentai Filmworks revealed the big acquisition via their Official Twitter Account, planning to a high-definition release for the series, though the company has been tight-lipped as to when Nana will drop so that fans can revisit the series or experience it for the first time:

NEWS: NANA Anime to Finally Return in HD Release from Sentai Filmworks 💖 Info: https://t.co/22HzOPQmwR pic.twitter.com/8sv6JOr2b9 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 26, 2021

For those who might not be familiar with the series known as Nana, Sentai Filmworks has revealed an official description for the forty seven-episode series that brought a new level of style and fashion to the medium of anime via its dramatic and hard-rocking storyline:

"Two twenty-somethings seemingly share nothing in common apart from their first name, but a chance meeting on a train bound for Tokyo sets Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki on a collision course with destiny. Nana Komatsu, a love-at-first-sight dreamer, aims to find enduring happiness in the big city. Nana Osaki, neo punk rock vocalist, pursues her burning ambitions of musical stardom and worldwide fame. As their fates increasingly intertwine, they each chase their dreams — until the harsh realities of life in big city Tokyo threaten to tear everything apart."

Are you hyped for the arrival of the long-awaited Nana anime with an HD release? What other forgotten anime series would you like to see brought back from the dead? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the series of Sentai!