Naruto Adidas Line Shares First Look at Kakashi Sneakers

Adidas has been pretty big with the anime community in recent months, and that means the fight to get some of the newest and coolest kicks is definitely more of a struggle with those in the sneaker community already on top of it. This was the case for each of the massively popular releases for the adidas special collaboration with Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z, and it seems it will be the case once more with the new collaboration with Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto.

Though still not officially announced as a full collection, adidas has shared the first full look at the new sneakers inspired by Naruto‘s Kakashi Hatake. You can check it out below!

Official Look at the Naruto x adidas Ultra Boost “Kakashi” pic.twitter.com/xuSMiFHuXN — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) August 1, 2019

Using the COPA Ultra Boost model, this Kakashi Hatake inspired pair takes his darker blue color scheme and uses it for the majority of the shoe. Balancing this will darker grey, and the white of his hair, there’s a few smaller hidden touches in the shoe like a small Hidden Leaf ninja headband along with a slick, red Mangekyo Sharinganon the tab of the shoe’s tongue. .

This Naruto and adidas special collaboration has still yet to be officially announced, so the details of this pair’s release are a mystery. Not only that, there is no clear idea of just how many sneakers will be released as a part of this line as well. The first leaked look at the collection featured a pink and red Sakura Haruno inspired sneaker, so fans are still waiting to see what comes out of that as well.

The fight to get the adidas x Dragon Ball Z sneakers raised a big scene online as the anime and sneaker communities do share a lot of crossover. It will probably happen again with this popular collaboration, so if you’re interested in these sneakers you’ll be wanting to keep a Sharingan level eye on new listings when they become officially available.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.