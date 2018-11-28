‘Naruto’ Shares Surprising New Info About Chakra

When it comes to Naruto, fans know there is one thing you need to get strong, and that is chakra. Unless you are Rock Lee, the mysterious power is what helps push Naruto‘s heroes to become stronger over time, and it looks like some new details were just shared about the force.

However, thanks to the Seventh Hokage, fans have learned chakra is way more philosophical than they ever knew.

In the latest chapter of Boruto, fans were treated to the impromptu lesson when Kawaki asked Naruto about the power. The boy had observed Boruto and his father using chakra to spar earlier in the day, but Kawaki says he cannot be like the father-son duo since he cannot manipulate chakra. It is at that point Naruto decides to drop a lesson on his guest.

“Chakra is something that exists inside of everyone. There’s no reason for it to be exclusively used and monopolized by ninja. It’s true that we as ninja use chakra to manipulate ninjutsu. But, in reality, that’s not what it’s actually about,” the Seventh Hokage explains.

“Essentially, chakra is the source of connective power. Between you and I, Boruto and Sarade, Himawari and Hinata too. We are all significantly connected to one another through chakra.”

For fans, this explanation stresses the relational aspect of chakra, and it gives some serious Force vibes a la Star Wars. After all, chakra allows trained users to weaponize it using jutsu, but the energy source is meant for more than fighting. As Naruto puts it, chakra is the life force which ties all things together, and that spiritual energy is what makes chakra so sacred. Kawaki may not be a shinobi like Boruto, but he has his own methods of tapping into chakra. Now, it’s only a matter of time until Kawaki gets a handle on it, but his promised villainous turn may make Naruto regret his latest lesson.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.