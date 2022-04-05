Naruto Cosplay Brings Kakashi Back to the ANBU

To say Kakashi Hatake has been through it would put things lightly. The ninja has done just about everything he can in the Hidden Leaf from becoming a soldier to a teacher and even its leader at one point. During his youth, Kakashi led men into battle with ease as an ANBU, and this dark period of his life remains a sticking point with fans. So of course, one talented cosplayer felt it was time to revisit his ANBU days with an impressive new look.

This piece in particular comes from shima_cosplay over on Instagram. As you can see below, the Naruto fan decided to dig up the past for Kakashi by channeling his ANBU days for a look. Fans are now fawning over the impressive piece, and it is hard to blame them given how good this look is!

The cosplay puts Kakashi in a snowy country, but the weather is not slowing the hero down. The hero comes to life with a black headband and mask that have been moved to show both of his eyes. Wrapped in a red scarf, Kakashi pulls the look together with a grey flak jacket, dark pants, and arm guards. For once, his ANBU mask is not on his face, but this cosplay includes the accessory as Kakashi is holding it in hand.

It is clear this cosplay nails Kakashi’s look, and fans would not mind seeing more of his ANBU days. Naruto Shippuden did delve into that part of Kakashi’s life in several arcs, and his gaiden saga showed how harsh being an elite op could be. From double-crosses to assassinations, Kakashi was tasked with gnarly things while in ANBU, and his success rate made him one of the rank’s best. But these days? Well, fans are happy enough to leave Kakashi be in retirement with his Make-Out Paradise collection.

What do you think about this take on Kakashi? Are there any Naruto characters you would care to cosplay as…?