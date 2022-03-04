Naruto Will Unveil New Kakashi Story in 2022

Kakashi has long been a fan-favorite character not just within the history of Naruto, but throughout all of anime, with the Copy Cat Ninja proving himself in the field of battle, and as a teacher to the next generation of ninjas, time and time again. This summer, Viz Media has announced that fans can expect a new story focusing on the Sixth Hokage, bridging the gap between the finale of Naruto Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Besides just being one of the most powerful ninjas of the Hidden Leaf, Kakashi was able to become the Sixth Hokage, being Naruto’s predecessor as the Seventh as the member of the Uzumaki attempts to hold the Hidden Leaf together. Unfortunately, for fans of Kakashi, these years weren’t explored that much, as his reign over Konoha took place in the time between Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the novel series for the Shonen, often referred to as Retsuden, Kakashi will be heading out on a new adventure as the Sixth, holding the title of “Naruto: Kakashi’s Story – The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince,”

For those who might not be familiar with this novel, set to release on July 26th in North America, it was released in Japan in 2019 and has the following official description:

“Kakashi visits the land of Redaku in search of information about the Sage of Six Paths, but his journey takes a turn when he finds its people miserable and suffering a drought. The prince, who should be able to bring water to the land with his powers, has left for another village, chasing fantastical dreams of the Sixth Hokage. Kakashi tracks the prince down, and while coaching the next generation once again, he discovers a deeper plot has long been in the works that joins his mission with Redaku’s fate.”

As mentioned earlier, Kakashi hasn’t had that large of a role in battling the Kara Organization in the latest arcs of Boruto, though we would imagine that it’s only a matter of time before the Sixth Hokage jumps into the fray once again.

