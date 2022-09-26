Naruto Is Leaving Netflix Really Soon

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, and in the past several years, it has put a premium on anime. From original titles to special licenses, netizens have come to see Netflix as a go-to destination for anime. But according to a new report, it seems the site is about to lose one of its most popular titles.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the service revealed Naruto seasons one through nine will be leaving its catalog shortly. The episodes are expected to leave Netflix on October 31st, so fans have until Halloween to binge what they want until then. And to make things worse, October will take away some other big-name anime from fans.

Namely, Netflix is about to lose its two Bleach movies. Bleach: Fade to Black and Bleach: Hell Verse are set to leave the service on October 14th. At this time, there is no word on why these shows and films are expiring, but Naruto and Bleach are licensed out by the same company stateside. Viz Media has overseen the IPs for years, and the brand began sharing its exclusive rights with Netflix over a decade ago.

Of course, there are other places streaming Naruto than just Netflix. Crunchyroll and Hulu have access to the entire anime from start to finish. Tubi also has much of Naruto available to watch for free. So if you don't have time to catch up with the anime before Halloween, you can find it elsewhere online. And when you are ready to dive into its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is streaming on Crunchyroll.

What do you make of this latest streaming update? Which service has become your go-to for all things anime?