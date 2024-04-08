Naruto Is Getting Its Own Eyewear Collection

If you are in the market for glasses, then the team behind Naruto wants to link up. After all, the hit shonen series is ready to expand its horizons with a new launch. Naruto is teaming up with JINS Eyewear to release a glasses collection, and the set will go live soon.

As you can see below, the collection was announced by JINS Eyewear ahead of its release on April 11th. The collection will go live in stores and online for fans looking to spruce up their wardrobe. And of course, the collection features some solid orange glasses thanks to Naruto.

(Photo: JINS Eyewear)

"Featuring both optical glasses and sunglasses, this collaboration brings together the main colors, motifs, signature jutsu, and tools of each major character into 10 new frames in 2 colorways each," JINS Eyewear shared.

As you can see above, the glasses for Naruto are very subtle. You won't see any overt Shueisha logos on these glasses, but their colorways are easy to break down. For instance, one pair of glasses are a translucent pink to match Sakura Haruno, and there are more nods from there. From Naruto to Sasuke, Team 7 is represented well in this collection, so Naruto fans will not want to miss out on this drop.

If you are not familiar with Naruto, well – the series has never been easier to binge. The original anime run is streaming on Hulu as well as Netflix, and the Naruto manga is ongoing. Thanks to its sequel Boruto, the shonen classic is living large these days. So for those wanting to brush up on the franchise, you can read the official synopsis of Naruto below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this Naruto collection? Do you want to nab a pair of these glasses for yourself? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!