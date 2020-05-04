Naruto Art Imagines Hinata's ANBU Future

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a great sequel capitalizing on the romantic journey Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga went on in Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series because it depicts their happy family that they had fought tooth and nail to finally reach. But while Naruto is flourishing as the seventh Hokage, there has been some debate among fans as to Hinata's role in the sequel series. Because she's now out of action and focusing on being a mother to her children, there's always a tinge of regret from fans as she seemingly is not at her full potential.

This means some fans have wondered what it would look like if Hinata pursued a different future instead, one where she was involved in much more of the action. It may be hard to imagine now given how much love the current Hinata gets, but artist BOXENZ has shared a great argument for a potential ninja future on Reddit.

BOXENZ imagines what Hinata Hyuga would look like if she pursued the ANBU path instead, and it's such a fierce look for the character that it's kind of a shame that it didn't work out that way. But assuming if it did, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wouldn't even exist as a sequel! Hinata and Naruto could potentially still have their relationship but it would be far more strained.

It's currently unclear as to whether or not the ANBU still operate in the Hidden Leaf Village, but perhaps they could be explored in the future when there's a threat that warrants it? Unfortunately, Hinata wouldn't be along for the ride -- but it'd be a fun alternate universe take on the character. Hinata has some of the fiercest fights in the original series, so seeing her in action again in the sequel would definitely check off a number of boxes that fans are still hoping to see in the sequel. ANBU or not, it'd be just as fierce as this art!

How do you feel about Hinata Hyuga's current role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Is it the kind of future you expected for the character after Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series? How skilled of an ANBU member do you think she would be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

