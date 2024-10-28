Naruto Lands Major Theme Park Deal for 2026

Naruto is one of the biggest series to ever come from Japan. Its heroes rank high with guys like Goku and Luffy, after all. With 20+ years under its belt, Naruto has done a lot in that time, and its reputation is backed by millions of fans. That is why Naruto has locked in a big theme park deal as it will allow fans to visit the Hidden Leaf firsthand in a few years.

The update comes from France as Manga News reported live from the Naruto Shippuden: Symphonic Experience. It was there Masashi Kishimoto’s hit series came before fans in concert, and the event ended with a big announcement. The theme park Parc Spirou Provence is creating its own Naruto section, and the area will open in 2026.

Naruto Is Getting Its Very Own Theme Park

According to the update, Parc Spirou Provence has dedicated nearly four acres to the Naruto area. This new space will be added to the theme park in 2026 and include a variety of attractions. From rides to eateries and shops, Naruto is getting the full treatment by Parc Spirou Provence, and the park’s general director says the land’s layout is being planned with Shueisha.

“It is an immense joy and an honor for us to bring the universe of Naruto to life at Spirou Park. We have been working on this incredible expansion for 4 years now. Conducted hand in hand between the Park, Mediatoon Licensing and our Japanese partners Shueisha, Studio Pierrot, and TV Tokyo, this project will allow us to offer visitors the most immersive experience possible for a theme park,” Herve Lux explained.

Now if you are not familiar with Parc Spirou Provence, the destination is located in Monteux, and it opened its doors in 2018. The park is tied to Dupuis, a popular comic publisher, so it features characters like the Smurfs. With nearly two million visitors to date, Parc Spirou Provence is an up-and-coming destination for tourists, and this Naruto park will mark it all the more enviable. So if you have ever wanted to visit the Hidden Leaf Village, well – a trip to France may be in order in 2026.

The Recent Rise of Anime Theme Parks Is Overdue

This theme park deal has the fandom buzzing, but it is worth noting that Naruto is no stranger to such thrills. A Naruto theme park already exists in Japan if you care to visit Awaji Island. The theme park, which is named Naruto & Boruto Shinobi-zato, has a scale replica of the Hokage Mountain and even recreates park of the Hidden Leaf. From Ichiraku Ramen to the Ninja Academy, the park has it all along with AR attractions and mazes. The park opened some years ago, but this new theme park deal promises to dedicate more land to Naruto. And if we can get an actual shinobi roller coaster, we will call that a win.

Beyond Naruto, anime as a whole has become very enticing to theme park operators. From Pokemon to One Piece, a number of theme park deals have targeted anime in the past decade. Universal Studios Japan has spearheaded many of those crossovers with its Cool Japan initiative. From Neon Genesis Evangelion to Detective Conan and Demon Slayer, Universal Studios has a rotating schedule for anime titles. Jujutsu Kaisen took over the park not too long ago, and Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed it will borrow that anime attraction for stateside fans in 2025.

Of course, none of these deals compare to what Studio Ghibli did for its body of work. The anime studio has opened its very own theme park that highlights nature and the importance of art. With Goro Miyazaki at the helm, Ghibli Park opened a few years back and features a number of lands based on Studio Ghibli’s top films. From Spirited Away to My Neighbor Totoro, all of your fave films are represented at the park. It even houses a replica of Howl’s actual moving castle, so when it comes to anime theme parks, Studio Ghibli is a step ahead.

