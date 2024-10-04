Universal Studios Hollywood Announces First Major Anime Event

For some time here on ComicBook.com, we have documented Universal Studios Japan and their various anime events over the years. In these writings, we have also been very jealous of the fact that none of these attractions appeared to be making their way to North America. Luckily, we have the privilege of reporting that not only is anime coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, but two major shonen franchises will be joining the Western amusement park in 2025. Universal Fan Fest Nights is set to be one of the theme park's biggest events and the anime additions are sure to help push it over the top.

Both One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have been major shonen players in the anime world, so it makes sense that the two franchises are making the jump from Japan to California. The two anime franchises are set to arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 25th, 2025 and will remain for a limited time until May 18th, 2025. While this doesn't mean that anime is set to be a permanent part of Universal Studios Hollywood, it's a great sign that the medium is finally making its way to North America.

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

Universal Studios Hollywood x Anime

Here's how Universal Studios describes the upcoming Fan Fest Event, which will now include One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, "Universal Fan Fest Nights comes to life from the innovative creators of the theme park's successful Halloween Horror Nights event. This all-new, interactive, separately ticketed event is an ideal adventure for guests of all ages and will capture the compelling worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime and cosplay, and invite theme parks guests and fans to partake in all-original and immersive, in-world experiences. And just like Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Fan Fest Nights will present all experiences simultaneously throughout the theme park each night of the event for guests to enjoy. One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will join previously announced experiences, including Star Trek™, Back to the Future and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS as well as all-new experiences to debut within the theme park's magical land The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™."

(Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Universal Studios Hollywood also described what the Straw Hat Pirates and Jujutsu Tech are bringing to the amusement park:

One Piece: This experience is inspired by the long-running global hit anime series, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew on their epic quest to find "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

Jujutsu Kaisen: This experience is also inspired by the widely popular Japanese manga and its anime adaptation follows high school student Yuji Itadori after he accidently become the host of a powerful curse and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses.

(Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Universal Studios's Anime History

As previously mentioned, Universal Studios Japan has seen its fair share of attractions that honor some of the biggest anime franchises. In recent memory, the theme park has recreated hits such as Attack on Titan, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and almost too many others to list. Perhaps, should One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen's arrival be successful, anime fans will get tthe chance to see other major anime franchises leaping to North America.

