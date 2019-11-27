This Store Has Gone Viral Over Its Unexpected Uchiha Clan Tribute

It has been a few years since Naruto came to an end, and the series’ finale made fans all sorts of emotional. While Boruto is keeping the series alive, the spirit of Naruto and all its revelations live on today. Even after all this time, the original series continues to draw in fans, and that is why one store has gone viral for their rather unexpected (and super upsetting) tribute to a certain ninja clan.

Over on Twitter, fans got a peek at a very strange video. The clip, which has gone viral around social media, was taken just outside of a store. You can see someone is filming the sliding doors as they open and close for patrons, but that is not what has captured the attention of Naruto fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, that honor belongs to the artwork on the doors. After all, Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha are clinging to the glass, and the doors pay tribute to the brothers every time they slide open.

Sasuke and Itachi sliding doors 😭 pic.twitter.com/FhEhIamuwN — anime tweets. (@TokyoSage) November 25, 2019

As you can see above, a clear sticker of Itachi has been placed on the doorway’s left side which stays still. To the right, you can find Sasuke in his old genie gear with his hands in his pockets. Whenever the sliding doors open, Sasuke is thrust in the direction of Itachi, and he stops within arm’s length of his older brother.

The clever thing about this tribute becomes apparent when the two stickers collide. When the brothers are united, fans can see Itachi is reaching out to his younger brother with his fingers reaching out. Two of his fingers are close enough to Sasuke to poke his forehead, and fans know what that gesture means. For Itachi, the two-finger poke signified his love for Sasuke, so this tribute left unsuspecting fans equal parts surprised and emotional.

What do you make of this unexpected Naruto tribute…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.