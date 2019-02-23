‘Naruto’ Cosplayer Flexes With Impressive Asuma Look

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series had its fair share of fan-favorites, but there’s definitely one that still stands out to this day among fans given how his story ended in the series. The leader of Team 10, Asuma Sarutobi, is often held in high regard for both story and character design.

One eye-catching new cosplay brings out one of the main reasons fans still love Asuma as this cosplay has Asuma literally flexing on the other Narutocharacters. Check it out below.

Cosplay Artist Leobane Cosplay shared the above spread of Naruto‘s Asuma Sarutobi “chilling as always” to Reddit, and fans can’t get enough of this shirtless look for the fan-favorite. It’s resulted in all sorts of hilarious takes, with one fan even joking that this look must be from a filler episode as they remember Asuma with his gear on. Others jokingly mention that this look for Asuma explains his romance with Kurenai.

For those looking for a full gear look of the character, Leobane Cosplay shared a fierce look at Asuma gearing for battle as well. You can check it out below, and see more of his work over at his Twitter (which you can find at the link here). If Asuma ever showed up like this in the series, it’s safe to assume the character would be way more popular.

Asuma Sarutobi is a fondly remembered element of Naruto, but also one of the most tragic. Serving as a father figure to Shikamaru and the rest of Team 10, Asuma lost his life in the battle against Hidan of the Akatsuki. He left behind a child with Kurenai, and this plot was left on a sad note until their child later showed up all grown up in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

