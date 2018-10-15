‘Naruto’ Gets Graphic With One Explosive Death

Naruto isn’t afraid to kill off characters when need be, and the series has been straightforward with its goodbyes. From the Uchiha Massacre and beyond, the franchise has thrived off flashy deaths, and it seems Boruto just dipped into one of its first.

So, if you thought all things were peaceful in the sequel, it is time to think again.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations set out with a new episode. The update followed Boruto and Sarada as they continued their unsanctioned search for Mitsuki, but it wasn’t their mission that ended in a deadly explosion. This time, it was the folks on Team 5 who bore witness to one ninja’s gruesome end.

Towards the beginning of the episode, fans watched as Moegi and Sakura laid a trap to find a Leaf Village traitor. The pair discover Yurito is the man looking to kill Uo, the ninja who encountered Mitsuki as the boy fled the village. The man, who was introduced way back in Naruto: Shippuden, managed to flee before he was stopped by Team 5. And, in his final moments, fans learned Yurito was actually innocent.

Thanks to Udon, Yurito was removed of a genjutsu which made him act against his will. However, the man only got to enjoy his freedom for a second before a clay bomb crawled from his body. The explosive was detonated shortly after, leaving him to die in a fiery burst as Team 5 looked on in horror.

As for who killed the poor ninja, it seems Yurito was taken out by one of the men accompanying Mitsuki.

“Boom. Detonation complete,” Sekiei says after detonating his bomb from afar. “I bet it made such a nice noise!”

So far, Yurito is the first ninja to die in this arc, and he went out in a grisly fashion. There’s little chance the village will have enough remains to give Yurito a proper burial, and his death bodes poorly for the rest of the ‘Mitsuki’ arc. After all, the Leaf Village is ready to brand Boruto’s friend a traitor, and this death will make it harder to justify whatever reasons Mitsuki has for leaving.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.