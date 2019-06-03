Naruto Teases Asuma’s Emotional Comeback in Boruto

Fans of Naruto know few things rarely stay dead. While a handful of leads have died over the years, plenty of more characters have passed on only to be resurrected before long. Now, it looks like Asuma is heading down that same road, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations being shy about its teaser.

Recently, the sequel put up a brand-new preview for its next update, and fans were quick to check out what episode 110 will have to offer fans. Thanks to translator Organic Dinosaur, fans can check out the upcoming episode’s synopsis, and it has lots to do with Asuma.

You can read a piece of the blurb for “Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Reviving Hot Springs” below:

“This week’s Mirai: Meeting with her deceased father, Asuma!? Even though Mirai was doubtful at the beginning about the mission to go to a hot springs where you ‘can meet with the deceased’, her feelings about wanting to meet with her deceased father, Asuma, gradually kept becoming stronger!?”

As you can see, this short synopsis sets up Mirai to meet Asuma in a way that won’t fully revive him but give the heroine a chance to mourn the loss of a dad she never met. After all, the Sarutobi ninja was killed way back in Naruto: Shippuden after coming face to face with the Akatsuki. Asuma died in battle against Hidan, and Shikamaru was the one tasked with telling a pregnant Kurenai about her lover’s death. Now, Mirai is a jounin in her own right and rightfully curious about her dad. Now, Boruto is poised to give the girl closure on what could have been, and fans are crossing their fingers this tease isn’t jerked from underneath them in the end.

