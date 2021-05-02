Naruto Kicks Off His Fight with Delta in New Boruto Promo

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has faced down his share of villains in his time, and there are even more gunning to fight him. Time and again, our hero has found himself as one of his village's best lines of defense. Now, that reputation will be tested shortly as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations preps its next episode, and it will pit the Hokage against Delta.

Yes, the time has come after plenty of waiting! Delta has had enough of sitting on the sidelines, and she is ready to fight. The end of Boruto episode 197 followed Delta as she infiltrated the Hidden Leaf Village, and the promo for next week's episode shows her fighting Naruto.

Boruto Episode 198 Preview (5/9) NARUTO VS DELTA🙌 pic.twitter.com/XAHo4U2wkT — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 2, 2021

As you can see above, the clip has some pretty solid animation, so Boruto is still doing its best to keep its fight scenes clean. Delta is given some fluid fight choreography, and Naruto is in top form as always. The promo goes on to hype Delta's abilities by calling her one of the best brawlers in Kara, and all of the organization's inner members have abilities to be feared.

Of course, Naruto is no pushover. If you have been watching his journey since day one, you know the Seventh Hokage is a monster on the battlefield. His brute strength is impressive enough without his various forms and Chakra Demon. Delta might be augmented like other Kara members, but she doesn't have the Nine-Tailed Fox on her side. So if you ask us, she is already at the disadvantage! Fans will find out for sure soon enough when Boruto brings episode 198 to life.

If you can't stand the wait, you can always give the Boruto manga a try. The series is further along than the anime, so it shows how this battle ends. You can check out most of the Boruto manga in select stores or online in full through Viz Media's digital vault.

What do you think of this latest Boruto promo? How do you think Delta's battle with Naruto will go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.