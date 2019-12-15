Boruto to Introduce a Special Foreign Exchange Student Soon

Naruto made the members of the Konoha 11 plenty famous, but it wasn’t afraid to mess with thee group. From deaths to reassignments, the Leaf Village has seen change after change affect the group. Nowadays, Boruto is ready to do the same, and it seems the first big shake-up will come in the form of a foreign exchange student.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wrapped its latest arc, and new details were shared on the next. It turns out the upcoming episode of Boruto will explain why Sumire has left her team to join another ninja specialty, but that is not all.

After all, Sumire will need to be replaced on her team, and who better to fill in than a brand-new student from outside the Hidden Leaf?

According to brand-new details, fans learned the next episode of Boruto will be titled “The Samurai Foreign Exchange Student.” The preview for the episode introduces the newcomer, Kurogane Tsubaki, to the village (via Boruto4Life). The girl is lean with dark hair and carries a blade on her back. It seems she will join Team 15 for some yet-known reason, but fans are not sure the samurai will mesh well with her new ninja teammates.

In the past, Naruto did explore the existence of samurai during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The Land of Iron was hesitant to join the fight, but the threat of Madara loomed too large. It was there fans learned the samurai art is only practiced in the Land of Iron, and samurai often clash with shinobi when it comes to ideology. This means a messy confrontation may lie ahead of Team 15, but fans are hoping everything works out for the new trio.

Are you excited to meet this new student?

