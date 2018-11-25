‘Naruto’ Confirms New ‘Boruto’ Chapter Release

Naruto fans might have thought their shinobi days were over when the series ended a couple years back, but the Hidden Villages have yet to go into hiding. Thanks to Boruto, the hit franchise is livelier than ever, and a new update will prove that soon.

Recently, new reports about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surfaced online once supposed Weekly Shonen Jump leaks went live. It was there fans discovered details about the manga, and one had to do with the release date of Boruto‘s new chapter.

According to translators like Organic Dinosaur, it seems the next chapter of Boruto will go live next month. December 22 will ring in a Hidden Leaf update, and it will be found in its usual place.

“Boruto CH.30 will be officially released in Japan in WSJ joint issue #4-5 on 12/22,” Organic Dinosaur wrote.

If the wait is too long for fans to bear, then they will be happy to hear an imminent release is upon them. Boruto is slated to release chapter 29 this week thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. The highly anticipated chapter will pick up where chapter 28 dipped out, and that means bad news for Naruto Uzumaki and his song.

After all, the last chapter of Boruto closed on a scary note. Kashin Koji managed to infiltrate the Hidden Leaf despite its intensive chakra sensors. Since the Kara member’s chakra is registered with the Hidden Village, the baddie was able to jump into town with ease, and he’s on a mission to nab Kawaki. However, it seems the boy is under constant surveillance, and Naruto isn’t the type to give up Kawaki without a fight.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.