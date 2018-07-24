‘Naruto’ Spoilers Reveal Next ‘Boruto’ Arc

Naruto has enjoyed its fair share of stories, and it seems a new arc is heading for the franchise. Right on the heels of its best episode yet, Boruto is preparing to enter a new story, and its big star may not be who you think.

Over on Reddit, a translator known as Organic Dinosaur put up their translations of a new Weekly Shonen Jump info drop. The magazine shard lots of new series details, and one advert confirmed Boruto‘s next arc.

So, Cho-Cho better get ready. It is her turn to stand in the spotlight.

Starting August 2, Boruto‘s new arc focusing on Cho-Cho will go live. You can read Organic Dinosaur’s translated notes below:

“The curtain rises on 8/2!! The ‘Cho-Cho Arc’ report!! Cho-Cho will debut in a drama!? A new section is beginning next week, so this is an introduction to it’s [sic] key points!”

As the translations says, Cho-Cho will be placed on a joint team mission with Team 7. The squads will be tasked with guarding actors working on a drama, but Cho-Cho wants nothing more than to be in the series.

“She’ll be an actress at last!? A slim-figured Cho-Cho will appear!! A beautiful transformation for Cho-Cho. However, she’s completely fallen in love with the handsome actor Tomaru who’s the subject of their guard mission.”

It turns out that Tomaru has brought in bodyguards after being sent death threats, but the enemies after him are bigger than expected. During an outing, a group of ninja attack the actors, leaving Cho-Cho to step up with her teammates to save the day.

