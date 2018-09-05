‘Naruto’ Finally Answers Hilarious Sasuke Cliffhanger

It has been awhile since Naruto spun off its sequel, and Boruto has used that time wisely. The new anime has set itself up as a fan-favorite series, and it has presented Naruto diehards with some hilarious plot holes. And, thanks to a new novel, one of those blips is being addressed.

So, if you wondered what happened after Sakura Haruno punched her house down, rest assured. Sasuke is here to go through the fallout.

Recently, the spin-off novel Naruto Shinden tapped into what happened after he came back to the Leaf Village. The former rogue ninja tries to meet his family at their home, but Sasuke realizes he doesn’t know where it is.

“Where’s my home,” the ninja asks, surveying the land where his house once stood.

Thanks to translations, fans can check out the moment and even pity Sasuke for coming home to — well — no home.

“After he managed to come back home after a long time, he should have aimed to the house where his wife and daughter were, but for some reason only a vacant land was spreading before his eyes. In a corner, raw construction materials were piled up in a mountain. Apparently, the scent of wood of some time ago was wafting from there, but, anyhow,” the translation reads. “There was no house.”

As it turns out, Sasuke has no idea what to make of his house being gone. He finds a piece of paper in his pocket denoting the address, one which Sakura sent him while he was away. With the house nowhere in sight, Sasuke is left to believe he might be under a genjutsu, but the quickly dismisses the idea.

“Trying to think about it… Sasuke shook his head. He didn’t even have to make sure with his Sharingan. He couldn’t feel any trace at all of a genjutsu. It was absolutely nice and neat,” the translation continues.

“In short, his house wasn’t there.”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

