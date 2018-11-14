‘Naruto’ Finally Addresses PTSD Through ‘Boruto’

Naruto has done some truly messed up things to its leads, but the series isn’t one to explore what happens after the fact. Once the damage is done, Naruto is liable to leave its ninjas to their own devices, but it seems like Boruto wants to change that.

After all, the sequel is toeing into its exploration of PTSD, and Boruto has done so with dramatic flair.

Recently, fans got a look at Boruto‘s new chapter, and it was there readers were schooled on one boy’s PTSD. After Sasuke Uchiha battled the disorder time and again in Naruto, it is Kawaki’s turn to navigate the issue.

Boruto chapter 28 dove into the issue with Kawaki as the boy had a flashback out of the blue. The ninja, who has been experimented on by Kara, was thrown back into his imprisonment while he visited Ino Yamanaka’s flower shop.

In search of a vase, Kawaki picked up one from the shelf, but the vessel made him think back to the pots Kara kept him in during his experiments. The sudden flashback made Kawaki see Jigen’s face within the vase, giving him an up-close look at the man who adopted and tortured him. Panicked, Kawaki broke the vase with a group stood around him, and the usually composed boy was left heaving against the counter once his reverie ended.

While the sequence was short, readers were quick to praise the chapter for tapping into Kawaki’s past trauma. The things the boy experienced under Kara are atrocious, and much of his brashness can be blamed on Kawaki’s self-defenses. Now, Boruto is ready to explore the lasting consequences of Kawaki’s abuse, and it seems his PTSD will be a core part of that investigation.

Of course, Kawaki isn’t the only ninja in the Leaf Village suffering from the disorder, and he won’t be the last. Given how young ninjas must begin training, PTSD is a well-known issue within the profession, but it seems to be dealt with under the rug. Everyone from Hatake Kakashi to Tsunade has dealt with PTSD in their own ways, so here’s to hoping Kawaki’s exploration of the disorder will make it easier for others to open up about.

