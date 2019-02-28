‘Naruto’ Throws Sasuke’s Most Iconic Insult Back At Him

Sasuke Uchiha may be the bane of millions, but fans have come to love to often grumpy ninja. His dour attitude made him an easy target way back when, but Boruto has made the Uchiha a quick favorite. However, the franchise isn’t going to let Sasuke off the hook so easily…

Oh no. The anime kept all its receipts and came to collect recently.

Not long ago, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Sasuke. The ninja found himself wanting to level his his fathering skills after hanging out with Sarada, but he’s not-so-great at the task. A series of failed attempts to engage Sarada leave him put out and Sarada?

Well, she turns one of her father’s most famous insults and turns it back on him. After all, the genin has zero problems calling her dad annoying, and fans know Sakura was out cheering whenever that bomb dropped.

Sasuke’s clunky tries to relate with Sarada leave the girl unimpressed, and her reaction is a familiar one to fans. After all, Sasuke did the exact same thing as a genin, but he did it to Sakura. The girl was one of Sasuke’s many fans whom he found rather annoying, and he began to call her as much once they were partnered on Team 7. Sasuke went so far as to label Naruto as annoying before the Uchiha clan was massacred, but he kept the insult around for Sakura. Now, the pair’s daughter has given Sasuke a taste of his own medicine, and Sakura fanatics are feeling all sorts of vindicated.

Are you glad Sasuke experienced this dig for himself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

