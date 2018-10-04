‘Naruto’ Spoiler Teases Reason Behind Mitsuki’s Desertion

Naruto is no stranger to dealing with defectors, but fans didn’t expect Boruto to have the same issue. These days, the sequel is concerned with Mitsuki as the Team 7 member apparently left the Leaf Village behind, but a new set of spoilers make it seems like there is more to the story.

Over on Reddit, translations have gone live for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The release will go down on October 7, and a fan known as Organic Dinosaur relayed several surprising facts about the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to summaries, a few clues about Mitsuki and his disappearance will go live in episode 76.

“Naruto hears the investigative report from Moegi, which is regarding the incident of Mitsuki’s disappearance,” the translator wrote.

“Afterwards, someone surfaces who knows of important, and highly classified information about Konoha: Are they potentially involved in this incident!?”

For fans, this update is a rather surprising one. Naruto was plenty shocked when he learned about Mitsuki’s leave, and those closest to him were caught off guard as well. If the Leaf Village has a part in this desertion, fans can bet Naruto wasn’t kept abreast of the decision, and he will make it a mission to find out what really went down.

For now, fans know Mitsuki left the Leaf Village with others in tow. The boy hopped out of the city with three newcomers who have been described as villains. Their aesthetic makes it seem like they’re tied to Orochimaru in some way, and the Sannin has shown up during this arc as well. So, if the Leaf Village catalyst calls back to the infamous villain, fans know Naruto will be pulling out his Serious Face soon.

So, are you still siding with Mitsuki on this debacle? Why do you think the ninja up and left the Leaf Village? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.