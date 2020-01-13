Naruto’s Latest Episode Proves Boruto Can’t Handle Torture

It was immediately apparent when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first premiered that the world of the Hidden Leaf Village is now a much less intense place than when Naruto was a kid. Although Boruto has gone through his fair share of fights, it’s a much more peaceful upbringing than what his father was privy too. Thanks to Naruto’s work as the Hokage, Boruto and his generation have been able to enjoy times of peace where they don;t have to constantly be wary of attacks from enemy villages. It’s also why the idea of shinobi in general has changed in the sequel series too.

Boruto and Team 7 are taking on all sorts of life threatening missions, but no one’s expecting him to be the kind of shinobi that is willing to endure all kinds of attacks or torture to keep Konoha’s secrets under wraps. It’s probably why the latest episode of the series proved that Boruto wouldn’t last long under actual duress.

The Commander of the Torture and Interrogation Force, Ibiki Morino, made his return to the anime with Episode 139 of the series, and although his current position opens up all kinds of questions about why Konoha still needs a torture division — his first interaction with Boruto proved that Ibiki is still putting his techniques into practice.

Shortly after meeting Boruto and noting him as the Hokage’s son (who Ibiki also has experience with), Ibiki shakes Boruto’s hand. He tells Boruto to reveal any mischief he’s gotten into recently, and Boruto refuses, Ibiki begins to squeeze Boruto’s hand. Ibiki says it’s only a tenth of his strength, but Boruto is already crying out in pain. Soon after, he admits that he snuck some snacks without his mom knowing, and Mitsuki and Sarada can’t help but laugh.

They ridicule the fact he confessed something so easily, but this is indicative of the current series as a whole. The danger in many of the situations is much less palpable, and although Boruto has been in a few life or death battles, it’s not as if he lives in a constant fear of the outside world. Because he’s not on guard all the time like the shinobi of the past, he found himself in this tortured position in the first place. Maybe Boruto would do better in a real torture situation, but it’s proven he can’t handle unexpected pain well.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.