Naruto Takes On Social Media Ahead of Boruto’s Next Epic Chapter

In his time, Naruto Uzumaki has gone viral a few hundred times, and the character has no plans to stop. After all, the franchise is living large with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and its manga is making huge moves this year. In fact, those moves are so big that Boruto is trending before his new chapter drops, and we have a slew of epic rumors to thank for the phenomenon.

So, you have been warned! There are possible spoilers below for Boruto chapter 66!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are keeping up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then you will know what’s going on right now. The manga is just days out from its next release, so all eyes are on Naruto and Boruto. After all, the latter has been taken over by their Karma seal, and Momoshiki is determined to kill the Hokage now that he’s in charge.

Fans have been left to wonder whether Boruto would kill his dad, and that option is still on the table. Boruto‘s new chapter does not drop until January 20, so we won’t know anything official until then. But if some new rumors are to be believed, well – it isn’t Naruto we need to worry about. The prevailing theory online suggests Boruto will be the one to die in this upcoming chapter, and Naruto fans are freaking out as you can see in the slides down below:

What do you think of all these rumors going around? Do you think Boruto might actually be killed off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Please… No…

https://twitter.com/Hyperlion333/status/1483035416315891713?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Crying Forever, BRB

https://twitter.com/anuqrt/status/1482985588039069697?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kishimoto Coming Through

https://twitter.com/borutosh/status/1483009203363065856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Go Easy on Him

https://twitter.com/siauchihaa/status/1482828675829866496?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kawaki Could Never

https://twitter.com/bonamize/status/1483012351582519299?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wait, What?!

https://twitter.com/bonamize/status/1483027196704964608?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Uh-Oh