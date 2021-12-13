Naruto Fan Brings Momoshiki to Life with Wild Bodypaint Cosplay

One stunning Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has brought the deadly Momoshiki Otsutsuki to life with some awesome body paint art! One of the most intriguing parts of the sequel series is seeing how the seeds of the Otsutsuki Clan introduced in Masashi Kishimoto’s original Naruto run and expanded on it with new lore and new members of that dangerous alien family. Boruto Uzumaki himself has been facing off against a number of new Otsutsuki threats, but the biggest of which still remains Momoshiki Otsutsuki long after his original debut and defeat in the anime and manga releases of the series.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki was Boruto’s first real clash with a member of the fabled clan, but unfortunately even after his initial defeat has been a major thorn in Boruto’s side that continues to try and take over his body. It’s one of the key struggles of the franchise overall, and it might not be so long before Momoshiki’s full form makes an appearance in the franchise again. Until then, Momoshiki’s full fused form has been brought to life in a stunning new way from artist @yaizaperez on Instagram! Check it out below:

Momoshiki Otsutsuki was the first major Otsutsuki clash with the Boruto sequel series, but he’s going to be far from the last. Even after Isshiki Otsutsuki was defeated, Momoshiki remains a major central threat as he continues to hide out within the Karma mark on Boruto’s body. It remains a constant ticking clock for Boruto to navigate as he continues to take on stronger opponents, and as his body morphs into that of Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s, his mind is always at danger of fading away as well.

This ticking clock has been burning throughout the manga and anime, and will continue to be one of the central mysteries until it finally explodes into whatever final conflict is planned for the future of the series. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Boruto will be able to keep himself from fully turning into Momoshiki, but that’s also what makes the villain so compelling even longer after his initial debut. But what do you think?

How do you like Momoshiki Otsutsuki as the major villain in Boruto? How are you liking the Otsutsuki Clan fights in the sequel series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the comments!