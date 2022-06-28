Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Code's New Grudge

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been planting the seeds for the manga's next major arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for it with Code's major new grudge! The manga has been in the middle of a transitional period following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, and Code has been set up as the primary antagonist with a Karma mark that could pose a real threat to the Hidden Leaf Village's future. But things started to shake up with the debut of two new androids deemed even too dangerous for Kara to deal with. Now it seems like the manga is getting ready for its real plan moving forward.

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga getting ready for its next big full arc, it seems like Code indeed will become even more of a threat than before. The newest chapter of the series sees his unsteady alliance with Eida and Daemon completely fall apart thanks to one of Amado's newest schemes, and with Code's complete shut out from his previous point of dominance, he now has a much bigger grudge towards Kawaki and the Hidden Leaf Village than he ever had before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Amado convincing Eida to go along with his plans and head towards the Hidden Leaf Village, and that means she no longer sees any use to keeping Code around. After failing to deal any damage to Daemon, Code is then left to retreat and prepare for his next move another day. This only fuels his hatred and rage for Kawaki even more as he blames Eida's desire for Kawaki as the reason she left his side in the first place (which is further complicated by her spell over him making Code "love" her).

Code already had it out for Kawaki before all of this, but it's only gotten more intense as the chapter comes to an end. An enraged Code then declares that he's going to kill Kawaki, and wreck everything that's important to him. That means the Hidden Leaf Village and everyone within it too. Now we have a super angry Code out there with a powerful Karma of his own while Amado and Eida have some other trick planned for once they're in the village.

It's a multi-pronged attack Boruto and the others need to be prepared for, and makes for a much more complicated conflict going forward. But how do you feel about Code moving forward as the villain from here? Do you think he'll be successful in attacking the Hidden Leaf Village again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!