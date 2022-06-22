Naruto Explains the Secret to Daemon's Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been putting new pieces in place for the manga's next big arc, and with the newest chapter of the series has explained the secret to Daemon's strange power! When Code first activated Eida and Daemon, the two cyborgs were introduced to the series as beings who were too dangerous for even Kara to keep a hold of. Code soon found this out directly as both of their abilities seemed to be much more complicated than any of the abilities we had seen with Kara's members. This was especially true for Daemon, who seemed to have an ability than could perfectly counter any danger.

The previous chapters had set up Eida and Daemon to be an unstoppable duo who not only would cause their opponents to lose their will to attack in the first place with Eida's ability, but those who actually did manage to strike would be blocked by Daemon's power that instantly reflected anything launched at him with a killer intent. But the newest chapter of the series revealed the hidden secret to how Daemon's power actually works, and there's a way around as he needs to touch others with his hands to use his ability on them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues the intense shakedown Code had with Amado, and soon it turns into a full breakdown of Code and Eida's uneasy alliance. It's here that Daemon fully thrusts himself into the action, and Bug explains to Code that it's only when Daemon touches others with his hands that their actions are reflected. He tells Code this in the attempt to get the two dangerous entities to take each other out somehow, but even with this knowledge it's revealed that Daemon is much stronger than he looks.

So while this is a tricky ability, thankfully there's now revealed to be a way around it. Rather than seeming invincible and just countering all the killer attacks that come his way, all they need to do is somehow avoid coming in contact with him to take him out. There might be even more to the ability than explained here, and doing so will be much easier said than done. But at least there's now a way to counter it slightly.

It's just a matter of seeing how Boruto and the others advance from this point on, so what do you think? How do you feel about Daemon's ability as a whole? How do you think he can be defeated? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!