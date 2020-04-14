Naruto Cosplay Drops The Weights WIth Femme Rock Lee

In the franchise of Naruto, many fans will remember one of the biggest moments of the anime series as being when Rock Lee “dropped the weights” in his battle against Gaara and this cosplay that presents a female version of the character certainly does the hand to hand fighters justice! The young martial artist proved to the village of Konoha that despite the fact that his chakra was lacking, his determination and training regiment made him a threat to any villains looking to overtake the Hidden Leaf Village and continued being so as the franchise continued!

Though Rock Lee ultimately lost his battle against the Sand Ninja, and harbinger of the One Tailed Beast, Gaara, he became a fan favorite thanks in part to his commitment to his “ninja way” and his continually entertaining fight scenes that would rely on hand to hand combat over ninjutsu. Lee was trained by the boisterous ninja, Guy Sensei, who was presented as a rival to the Copy Cat Ninja of Kakashi who led Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura in Team 7 of Konoha!

Instagram Cosplayer NyanPrincess shared her impressive interpretation of the brawling ninja that easily fought his way into the hearts and minds of Naruto fans, continuing to protect the village of Konoha throughout all three anime series of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations:

When Rock Lee was defeated by Gaara, he was seriously injured and had to undergo a dangerous surgical procedure to return to fighting shape. During the “Sasuke Recovery Arc”, Lee leapt out of his hospital bed and aided Naruto and friends with a series of moves inspired by the “Drunken Master”, in both an impressive and hilarious display. Lee doesn’t get the same amount of screen time as he once did in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but he’ll always remain a fan favorite!

