Naruto Fans Rally for a Young Adult Series

The recent anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has received a mix response from fans. Though audiences have found the latest time travel arc that sends both Boruto and Sasuke to the past of Konoha to be just what the current tale of Naruto’s offspring has been needing. However, fans are now clamoring for a new chapter of the franchise to be told. Specifically, fans are pulling for Naruto to create a series that focuses on the seventh Konoha’s adventures that take place between Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Reddit User Itzotic23 shared the impassioned plea that both himself, and other fans of the ninja anime franchise of Naruto, have sent out into the world that would follow the most recent Hokage from the end of Naruto: Shippuden to his time becoming Hokage and beginning a family with his wife Hinata:

When Naruto: Shippuden ended, we got a brief glimpse into the life of the Jinchuuriki of Konoha in the feature length film titled “Naruto: The Last“, wherein Hinata and Naruto revealed their love for one another. There is however still a ton of unseen events that have taken place between the current anime series of Boruto and the one that came before. It would certainly be a worthwhile tale to see just how Naruto managed to become Hokage or how he dealt with Boruto as a baby, for example.

Whether or not this series will take place is still up in the air, though the reception to the recent time travel arc of the franchise shows that fans are clamoring for a return to the earlier days of Konoha. Whether or not this is shown through an entirely new series or by having Boruto travel a tad into the future is yet to be seen, though it will be interesting all the same.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.