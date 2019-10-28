Naruto Fans Are Weepy Over Hinata’s Mother-Son Moment

Naruto may have been about found family, but much of Boruto has been about the opposite. The sequel has focused on Boruto’s flesh-and-blood brood to his delight or dismay. While the boy was once angry at his dad Naruto, Boruto has come to accept his folks for who they are. And as it turns out, Hinata can accept Boruto even when she doesn’t know him.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans watched Boruto travel around the Hidden Leaf. Having been flung into the past, Boruto and Sasuke are on a mission to protect Naruto, but the young boy wasn’t expecting to meet his mom along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As expected, Boruto’s time-travel journey had him meet Hinata, and their initial encounter was awkward to say the least. The boy was embarrassed to see his parents interact as kids, but things got rather emotional later on in the episode. It seems Hinata’s maternal love kicked in even before she knew Boruto, and netizens felt like they were going to implode with feels.

During a group mission, Hinata is able to talk with Boruto one-on-one which was unusual for the shy girl. Not only does she say the boy looks like Naruto, but she goes so far as to bid him farewell. When Hinata is asked about her strange boldness, the Hyuga heiress admits she’s just as confused as the other girls.

“For some reason, I didn’t feel nervous with him,” Hinata explains.

As you can guess, Hinata wasn’t nervous around the boy as Boruto is her son. Even in the past, Hinata and Boruto share a bond that goes beyond time. Her care for Boruto is just part of her being, and this sentimental scene had fans cheering for the mother-son pair like never before.

What did you think about this emotional moment…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.