Naruto Reveals the Real Reason Boruto Became OP So Fast

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has continued with the next step in the fight against the Divine Tree People, and the newest chapter of the series explained how Boruto Uzumaki was able to get so strong so quickly. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came to an end with Boruto being forced to escape from the Hidden Leaf Village as he decided to train as much as he could for an eventual rematch with Kawaki and Code. With the new series picking up three years later, Boruto has been revealed to have a ton of powerful new skills that he had been able to learn in a short time.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has since revealed even more techniques that Boruto was able to develop during the time skip, but surprisingly, it was also revealed that he’s done much of this without the help of Sasuke Uchiha. Despite Sasuke offering to help him during all of the chaos at the end of the first series, the newest chapter of the sequel has revealed that Boruto has been able to pick up his strong new attacks thanks to some surprising help from Kashin Koji, who is able to see many of the multiple futures in which Boruto has already learned these moves.

Cover art for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13

Boruto Uses Future Sight to Gain Powers

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 helps to fill in some of the gaps during the time skip as its revealed that after Sasuke was captured and turned into a Divine Tree, Boruto himself was left without any potential help. It’s here that Kashin reached out to him, and explained that he unlocked a new Shinjutsu, Prescience. This new ability allows him to see multiple futures, and whether not Boruto believes that he has that power or even trusts him, Kashin offers to help so that they can avoid the worst possible futures coming to pass.

While his ability doesn’t confirm whether a future will happen as it’s always in flux, it will give them valuable information as to how to best change the future. Kashin then explains that he would reveal the future techniques that Boruto masters in the years to come and thus accelerate the rate of his training. It’s why Boruto has been revealed to be as strong as he is with the likes of a new Rasengan and more because he was able to essentially learn from his own future mastery. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it can change the future.