‘Naruto’ Fans Think They Found Konohamaru’s Lookalike

Naruto may have come to an end, but Boruto has carried the manga’s heroes into a different time. The on-going sequel tells the story of the Leaf Village’s new generation with guys like Konohamaru leading the ninjas. And – well – fans are convinced they have found the man’s lookalike.

Just, give it a shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On social media, fans started buzzing when Konohamaru was compared to Lonzo Ball of all people. The comparison was made using the ninja’s manga look, and fans were hesitant to dismiss the connection given the duo’s similarities.

Lonzo Ball and Konohamaru are very different, but readers of Boruto cannot unsee their shared hairstyles. In the manga, the Leaf Village hero is given a haircut that is almost uncanny to the one Ball rocks, and it has long bugged them. Masashi Kishimoto never came close to giving Konohamaru such a cut before, but Mikio Ikemoto had no such qualms.

Konohamaru’s makeover is not the only one Ikemoto has been scrutinized for. The anime’s take on the older ninja has been a well-received one and so has its take on Sarada. However, the manga has failed to endear readers to the Uchiha heiress. In the past, Ikemoto has come under fire for his sexualized depictions for the young teen, and the manga’s latest cover sparked a new controversy over its drawing of Sumire.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Do you have any gripes with Boruto‘s manga artwork? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!