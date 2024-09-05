Naruto Shares New Look at Kurama's New Form

The Nine Tailed Fox is looking a little different these days and Boruto has new art of Kurama.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has changed the ninja world in some wild ways. Focusing on an older Boruto Uzumaki who is fighting both enemies and allies alike, one of the biggest changes has come in the form of Kurama's new look. The Nine-Tailed Fox, following his death in the fight against Jigen, is no longer tied to the Seventh Hokage, instead finding himself in an unexpected locale. Now sharing a body with Naruto's daughter, Himawari Uzumaki, Boruto's sister now has a serious power to rely on in the days ahead. In new Boruto art, the shonen franchise has revealed a closer look at both Kurama and his new "partner in crime".

Kurama found himself dying as a result of giving Naruto the energy that he needed to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen. Using this new "Baryon Mode" to defeat Jigen and stop him from jumping into Kawaki's body, the Seventh Hokage had a final tear-jerking moment with the Nine Tails. Capping off Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, many shonen fans didn't believe that Kurama would ever return, so they were shocked when he unexpectedly made a comeback. Appearing in Himawari's body while the Divine Trees attacked the Hidden Leaf Village, Kurama looks far different from his previous iteration.

Chibi Kurama Returns

To this day, the Nine-Tailed Fox still isn't entirely sure as to why he is residing within Himawari's body. Most likely, Kurama was reincarnated inside of Naruto's daughter once he died thanks to Himawari's and her father's shared bloodline. So far, we were only able to briefly see the power that Himawari has at her disposal but the partnership is one that makes her one of the ninja world's strongest warriors.

As of the writing of this article, Studio Pierrot has yet to announce when we can expect Boruto to return to the small screen. The production house previously stated that they were looking at more of a seasonal approach to its projects. While Pierrot previously stated that they would create four new original episodes of the first Naruto series, said installments were indefinitely postponed.

