Boruto Makes a Life-or-Death Save for Sasuke

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest manga arc continues to heat up, as the Kara Organization's true leader, Isshiki Otsutsuki finally steps out on the battlefield to face Naruto and Sasuke. Thanks to Boruto's own burgeoning Otsutsuki powers, he was able to warp himself and Isshiki out of Hidden Leaf village (which Isshiki was mercilessly attacking) and into another dimension. Naruto and Sasuke followed behind them so that this battle between titans can unfold away from any civilians. Naruto and Sasuke had already faced Isshiki once (in his lesser form as "Jigen") and both nearly died. Unfortunately, nothing about that outcome changes in this second battle!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 50 SPOILERS Follow!

In Boruto chapter 50, Isshiki Otsutsuki makes it immediately, and abundantly, clear that his power is on a whole other level than that of Naruto or Sasuke. Isshiki is able to attack and take Boruto hostage, as well as put down Sasuke, hard, without breaking a sweat. Naruto unleashes a great deal of his power in order to hold his own against Isshiki - long enough for Sasuke to recover enough that they can make a tag-team effort at taking down their foe.

With their combined might, Naruto and Sasuke manage to restrain Isshiki long enough for Sasuke to nearly hit him with a Chidori. However, Isshiki flips the script with his own personal jutsu, the Daikokuten, which lets him store and retrieve objects he's shrank using the Sukunahikona technique in an alternate dimension. In this case, Isshiki summons giant boxes that come raining down on Naruto and Sasuke, nearly crushing them both. With Naruto and Sasuke split up and off-balance, Isshiki vows to kill them one at a time - starting with Sasuke. Using a fearsome combo of shrinking powers and martial arts, Isshiki disarms Sasuke and beats him with own sword hilt. Just as the villain is about to impale Sasuke on his own blade, Boruto literally jumps on top of his mentor!

Turns out that Boruto isn't suicidal - just daringly tactical. His encounters with Isshiki have given Boruto the impression that the Kara leader cannot hurt him - and it turns out that he's right. For reasons we have yet to learn, Isshiki cannot, or will not, strike down Boruto, who is currently serving as the vessel for Momoshiki Otsutsuki's eventual resurrection. Boruto manages to save Sasuke's life - for the time being.

Boruto's opening flash-forward scene still has the ominous detail of a teenage Boruto wearing Sasuke's headband, potentially in memorial of his mentor. Sasuke gave Bortuto the headband to Boruto before this battle with Isshiki, and it still feels like Boruto may never get the chance to return it...

