‘Naruto’ Fans Are Loving This Protective Papa Sasuke Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is looking to live up to its predecessor’s name. Naruto did plenty to level up its heroes, and this sequel is exploring how Naruto’s generation took to parenthood. And as it turns out, Sasuke Uchiha is just as overprotective as you had assumed.

Poor, Boruto Uzumaki. The kid never stood a chance, huh?

Recently, a page from one of Boruto‘s projects hit up social media, and fans were quick to chuckle over the resurfaced image. The page comes from Boruto: Saikyo Dash Generations, and it shows Sasuke in full over-protective papa mode.

As you can see above, the page begins with Boruto and Sarada on a mission with Sasuke. The boys match with their pajamas, but it seems Boruto got spooked by one thing or another. This leads him to grab onto Sarada, and she blushes hard at the close contact.

And Sasuke… He isn’t too pleased by the hug. After all, the Uchiha squares up with his Susanno and uses the fiery skeleton to squeeze Boruto in warning.

This gag manga shows how far Sasuke will go to keep Sarada safe from unwanted suitors, but fans know the girl can keep herself safe. Not only is Sarada trained by Sasuke and Sakura, but she is headstrong to boot. Whenever she does start courting boys, Sarada will be able to take care of herself, and she can always rely on Sasuke to ward off stalkers should she get too tired.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

