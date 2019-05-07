Naruto Fans Believe Boruto Just Foreshadowed Koji’s Betrayal

Boruto introduced its dark villains some time ago, but little is known about Kara so far. A handful of higher-up members came to light a few chapters back, and it was there Kashin Koji made his debut. Now, the quiet character is popping up once more, but it might not be for the best reasons.

Well, for Kara that is. After all, it doesn’t look like Kashin’s comrades trust him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned a bit more about Kashin. Fans met up with Delta as she escaped capture in Konoha and came back to Kara’s base. The girl was immediately met with questions, and she had no qualms throwing Kashin under the bus.

“That was my intent, of course. To kill ’em and bring Kawaki back before they dragged him off! But Koji stopped me, saying we ought to let him go with them in order to gather more intel,” she said.

When asked by Jigen about Kashin’s current location, Delta had the following to say: “[He’s] lying low inside Konoha. He’s probably still watching Kawaki.”

The manga goes on to show a close-up of Jigen as well as another higher members shared the look. The leader went on to mumble to himself about intel, making fans more than curious about his trust in Jigen. For some time, it has appeared as if Kara holds little faith in Kashin, and this little aside from Jigen has only thrown fuel on the fire.

So, do you think Kashin has got a secret agenda? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!