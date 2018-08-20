‘Boruto’ Finally Introduces Kawaki to Naruto, Konoha

It has taken a real long time to get here, but the arc is finally here. In the new chapter of Boruto, fans watched as Kawaki had a huge shift thrust upon him, and it is one fans have been waiting for.

Yes, that’s right. Kawaki has finally been brought to the Leaf Village, and Konoha doesn’t know how scared it should be yet.

Recently, Shueisha shared the manga’s new chapter, and it began with a creepy flashback starring Kawaki. When the boy comes to, he finds himself housed in a Konoha hospital, and he’s far from alone. Not only is Konohamaru watching him, but Shikamaru and Naruto himself have joined the jounin.

As the chapter continues, fans learn more about Kawaki and his stay within the Leaf Village. The boy wants nothing more than to run away from the village, but he’s thwarted at every turn. If Shikamaru isn’t stopping him with his Shadow Binding technique, then Naruto is straight-up intimidating Kawaki with his immense power. So, for now, it looks like the boy is resigned to staying put.

However, Kawaki will not be given the treatment most captives expect to receive. As far as the Leaf Village knows, Kara is after Kawaki for some reason, but the boy isn’t keen on joining the group. As such, he isn’t being treated as a prisoner, despite his the dangerous powers locked within his body; Naruto refuses to treat the boy the same way he was as a Jinchuuriki, and the rest of the Hokage agree to the plan. To keep an eye on Kawaki, Naruto plans to use his Shadow Clones to watch over the boy at all times, so that means the boy is about to become real familiar with the Uzumaki household… and you can imagine how Boruto feels about the addition.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him wishing to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters, such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.

